Russians attacked Kharkiv: Kyivskyi district under attack

Explosion in Kharkiv

Today, August 17, Russian troops struck Kharkiv, initially targeting the Kyiv district.

This was announced by Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, explosions were heard in some areas of Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, the Kyiv district was hit by enemy fire.

It is noted that the State Emergency Service units went out to check.

No information about casualties has been received at this time.

