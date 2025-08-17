769 0
Russians attacked Kharkiv: Kyivskyi district under attack
Today, August 17, Russian troops struck Kharkiv, initially targeting the Kyiv district.
This was announced by Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
As noted, explosions were heard in some areas of Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, the Kyiv district was hit by enemy fire.
It is noted that the State Emergency Service units went out to check.
No information about casualties has been received at this time.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password