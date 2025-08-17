Day in Donetsk region: five dead and four wounded, 66 civilian objects destroyed. PHOTOS

During the day, 17 settlements in the Donetsk region came under Russian shelling, resulting in deaths and injuries.

The Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk region reported on the consequences of Russian shelling, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the towns of Bilozerske, Dobropillya, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Mykolaivka, Myrnohrad, Sloviansk, Novoselivka, Raiske, Sviatohorivka, Yarova, the villages of Vesela Hora, Hryshine, Zoloti Prudy, Krasnotorka, Myrove, Novoiavlenka were under fire.



As a result of the attacks, 66 civilian objects were damaged, including 51 residential buildings.



Russians struck Kostyantynivka 11 times, killing a civilian and damaging an apartment block, two private houses, a building, and four outbuildings.



Two people were killed and one was wounded in Rayske, Druzhkivka district, which was shelled by the occupiers with Smerch MLRS and two Geranium-2 UAVs. Twenty-four private houses were damaged.

Two civilians were killed and a private house damaged in Svyatohorivka, Dobropilska TG, as a result of a hit by a Geranium-2 UAV.



In Mykolayivka, a civilian was injured and a trade pavilion was damaged by a Molniya-2 UAV attack.

Russian troops shelled Sloviansk with three Geranium-3 UAVs, wounding a man and damaging 10 private houses and a car.



Russia dropped a KAB-250 bomb on Bilozerske, injuring a man and damaging 2 apartment buildings. Three Geranium-2 UAVs damaged 2 infrastructure facilities and a civilian car in Myrove, Bilozerske TG.

An apartment building and a private house were damaged in Dobropillia, an apartment building in Myrnohrad, and a private house in Hryshyne.



The enemy sent a KAB-250 bomb to Krasnotorka, damaging four private houses and an outbuilding. Three private houses were damaged by drones in Vesela Hora and one in Novoyavlennka.

It is noted that the police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.













