Enemy fired twice at Sloviansk in Donetsk region in evening, injuring woman. PHOTOS
On the evening of 16 August, Russian invaders attacked Sloviansk twice with drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA Vadym Liakh.
"There is a wounded woman. She is now in the hospital," he said in a statement.
At night, the enemy attacked the city again with "shaheds".
