Day in Kherson region: 13 people wounded, including medical workers, and police officer. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russian troops fired on the Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery and kamikaze drones, damaging residential buildings, a lyceum, and infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson regional police.

In the afternoon, the Russian military shelled Mykilske with artillery. One of the shells hit the territory of a private household, where a 54-year-old man was injured. He received an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs. Two residential buildings were damaged in the village.

A warehouse in Antonivka, two houses and an outbuilding in Zelenivka, and one house in Veletenske were damaged by UAVs.

Russian troops shelled Ulyanovka with artillery, damaging two residential buildings. Another house was damaged by shelling in Bilozerka.

FPV drone attacks damaged two residential buildings in Dudchany and Shevchenkivka and an outbuilding in Bilozerka.

In Tomyna Balka, a 56-year-old local resident, stepped on an explosive device in his garden. As a result of the detonation, the man sustained a mine-blast injury and traumatic amputation of his leg. Unfortunately, he died in the hospital from his injuries.

In the morning, the central part of Kherson came under enemy artillery fire. Two men aged 40 and 52 were wounded by enemy shelling. The older victim was hospitalised with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the lower back, and a broken rib. The younger man was diagnosed with a concussion. An administrative building and an apartment building were damaged.

In the Korabelny district, the occupants attacked a residential building with a drone. A 45-year-old woman who was inside the house was injured as a result of the explosive drop. She was diagnosed with contusion, explosive, and craniocerebral injuries. The neighbouring house was also damaged.

The Korabel neighbourhood was also shelled, and the building of the lyceum was damaged once again.

In the evening, the Russian military shelled the Dniprovsky district with artillery. One of the shells hit the territory of a private household, injuring a 73-year-old woman. She sustained mine-blast trauma, shrapnel wounds to her head, arms, and legs. She was taken to the hospital by police officers. A 51-year-old woman was also injured when an enemy shell hit her house. She was hospitalised with a mine-blast injury. In total, six private houses were damaged.

Three employees of a Kherson hospital needed medical assistance after the shelling of the medical facility in the central part of the city on 14 August. Two 47-year-old women and a 28-year-old man sustained blast injuries and contusions.

Also, three residents of Beryslav, who were injured when explosives were dropped from a drone on 12 August, sought medical assistance. The men, aged 62, 63, and 68, were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries and contusions.

A 22-year-old police officer who was injured in a drone attack on a car in Bilozerka on 12 August also sought medical assistance. The law enforcement officer was diagnosed with mine-blast trauma and a concussion.

