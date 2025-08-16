Day in Donetsk region: Russia shelled 13 settlements, one person wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired 36 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 2,497 people were evacuated, including 168 children.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

In Bilozerske, three Geran-2 UAVs damaged two apartment blocks and a private house.

In Dobropillia, a Geran-2 UAV hit a private house. In Sviatohorivka, a non-residential building and four cars were damaged as a result of two drones hitting them.

Russian troops hit the village of Dobropillia with two KAB-250 bombs, destroying an educational institution.

Kramatorsk district

In Andriivka, 7 private houses were damaged. In Novodonetska TG, the occupants sent 13 Geran-2 UAVs to Samarske, damaging a shop and non-residential premises; in Novoyavlenka, three Geran-2 UAVs damaged three private houses and 6 outbuildings.

In Rayske of the Druzhkivka district, 6 houses and an administrative building were damaged.

Russians shelled Illinivka with artillery, wounding a civilian and damaging a private house.

An administrative building was damaged in Kostiantynivka. The enemy dropped a KAB-250 bomb on Novoselivka of the Lyman district - 2 private houses, an administrative building, and a shop were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Three houses were damaged in Siversk.

In total, Russians fired 36 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day. 2497 people were evacuated from the front line, including 168 children.

