Occupiers struck civilian infrastructure in central part of Sumy community: fire broke out. VIDEO

Today, on 15 August, Russian troops attacked the central part of the Sumy community - civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that a fire broke out at the site of the strike. All emergency services are working.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

