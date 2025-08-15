Occupiers struck civilian infrastructure in central part of Sumy community: fire broke out. VIDEO
Today, on 15 August, Russian troops attacked the central part of the Sumy community - civilian infrastructure.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET informs.
It is noted that a fire broke out at the site of the strike. All emergency services are working.
Information about the victims is being clarified.
