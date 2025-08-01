ENG
Two enemy UAVs attacked railway station in Sumy. PHOTO

Today, August 1, the enemy attacked the railway station in Sumy with two drones.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, as a result of the Russian attack, windows were damaged on train No. 45 Kharkiv–Uzhhorod.

Russian strike on the railway station in Sumy

It is noted that no passengers were injured; railway staff promptly moved them to other carriages. The train continues to run according to schedule.

Earlier reports said that in the morning, Russian forces shelled the village of the Esman community in Sumy region with artillery, injuring a woman.

In the afternoon, the Russian occupiers attacked critical infrastructure in Sumy, causing intermittent power outages in the city.

