Russians strike critical infrastructure in Sumy; intermittent power outages reported
Russian occupiers struck critical infrastructure in Sumy, causing power outages in the city.
This was reported by the press service of Sumyoblenergo, Censor.NET notes.
"Dear electricity consumers! Interruptions in electricity distribution in Sumy are due to a strike by the Russian army on critical infrastructure," the statement reads.
According to Suspilne, an explosion was heard in Sumy.
