Russian forces strike Sumy Regional Military Administration building with UAV: several injured. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 30 July, Russian troops attacked the building of the regional state administration in Sumy with drones.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the Russian strike on the centre of Sumy, people were injured. A 75-year-old victim was hospitalised with a shrapnel wound.

People are being provided with the necessary assistance. All emergency services are involved, he added.

Grigorov reminded that on Friday and Saturday the enemy had already attacked the RMA building with attack drones. Today is another attempt to destroy it.

"A series of attacks on the administration building indicate that the enemy may continue to try to destroy it. Therefore, we ask you to take safety into account and refrain from staying near administrative buildings and critical infrastructure during air raids," he added.

