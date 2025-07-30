Occupiers hit Ochakiv with MLRS: multi-storey building and houses damaged

At night, on 30 July 2025, at 00:20 a.m., the enemy struck Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, with MLRS.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

As a result, 11 private houses, one apartment building, three cars, five outbuildings were damaged, and a fire broke out on dry grass and in one of the damaged buildings. There were no casualties.

It is also noted that yesterday, 29 July, at 4:54 p.m., the enemy attacked the Shevchenkivska community with an FPV drone. The attack caused a fire of dry grass and shrubs in an open area, damaging 20 outbuildings. At 10:45 p.m., firefighters extinguished the fire. There were no casualties.