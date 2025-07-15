ENG
Shellings of Mykolaiv region
Russians launched missile strike on Ochakiv, man wounded (updated). VIDEO+PHOTO

On the morning of 15 July, Russian invaders fired a missile at Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vitalii Kim.

"A 69-year-old man was injured in the rocket attack and hospitalised," the statement said.

Kim added that a dry grass fire broke out outside the city.

As the SES later reported, the Russian attack caused dead wood and shrubs to catch fire in an open area. Firefighters extinguished the fire over an area of 1 hectare.

Fire caused by shelling of Ochakiv
