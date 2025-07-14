Occupiers attacked Mykolaiv with drones: enterprise was on fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the evening of 13 July 2025, Russia attacked Mykolaiv with drones. As a result of the hit, a food industry warehouse caught fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, the fire on an area of 3500 square metres has been extinguished. Rescuers from 3 fire and rescue units, a ladder truck, and a fire robot were involved in the firefighting.

25 firefighters and 7 pieces of equipment were employed. There is no information about the victims.