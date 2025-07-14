ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11885 visitors online
News Photo
1 063 4

Occupiers attacked Mykolaiv with drones: enterprise was on fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the evening of 13 July 2025, Russia attacked Mykolaiv with drones. As a result of the hit, a food industry warehouse caught fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, the fire on an area of 3500 square metres has been extinguished. Rescuers from 3 fire and rescue units, a ladder truck, and a fire robot were involved in the firefighting.

Read more: At night, Russians attacked Mykolaiv with "shaheds" - transport infrastructure facility was under attack

Enterprise in Mykolaiv after shelling
Enterprise in Mykolaiv after shelling
Enterprise in Mykolaiv after shelling
Enterprise in Mykolaiv after shelling
Enterprise in Mykolaiv after shelling
Enterprise in Mykolaiv after shelling

25 firefighters and 7 pieces of equipment were employed. There is no information about the victims.

Author: 

Mykolayiv (415) Mykolayivska region (512) Mykolayivskyy district (41)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 