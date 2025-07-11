At night, Russians attacked Mykolaiv with "shaheds" - transport infrastructure facility was under attack

On the night of 11 July, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv. The Russian invaders attacked the regional centre and the Kostiantynivka community with "Shahed 131/136" attack UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim.

"A transport infrastructure facility was under attack. As a result of the shelling and falling debris, a dry grass fire started in an open area, which was extinguished by rescuers. There were no casualties," the statement said.

