Consequences of morning attack by Russian Federation on Mykolaiv: two people wounded, houses, restaurant and bank damaged. PHOTOS
In the morning, on 6 July, from 09:23 a.m. to 09:40 a.m., Russians attacked Mykolaiv with a group of Shahed 131/136 UAVs.
This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, two people were injured in the attack. A 31-year-old woman was hospitalised in moderate condition, and a 35-year-old man received medical assistance on the spot.
Consequences of the attack
Ten residential buildings, a catering facility and a bank have been damaged. Emergency response operations are underway.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions were heard in Mykolaiv in the morning, the enemy attacked the city with drones, and a person was wounded.
