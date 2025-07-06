ENG
News Photo Drone attack on Mykolaiv
1 026 3

Consequences of morning attack by Russian Federation on Mykolaiv: two people wounded, houses, restaurant and bank damaged. PHOTOS

In the morning, on 6 July, from 09:23 a.m. to 09:40 a.m., Russians attacked Mykolaiv with a group of Shahed 131/136 UAVs.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, two people were injured in the attack. A 31-year-old woman was hospitalised in moderate condition, and a 35-year-old man received medical assistance on the spot.

Consequences of the attack

Ten residential buildings, a catering facility and a bank have been damaged. Emergency response operations are underway.

Mykolaiv after the shelling
Read more: Russian Federation strikes Mykolaiv with "Kinzhal". No casualties (updated)

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions were heard in Mykolaiv in the morning, the enemy attacked the city with drones, and a person was wounded.

Mykolayiv Mykolayivska region shoot out drones Mykolayivskyy district
