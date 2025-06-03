ENG
Russian Federation strikes Mykolaiv with "Kinzhal". No casualties (updated)

explosion occurred in Mykolaiv during alarm

An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Mayor Senkevych, Censor.NET informs.

The air force warned of the takeoff of a MiG-31K, which is a carrier of hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.

Later, the RMA reported that Russian troops had struck with a "Kinzhal" missile. There were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

