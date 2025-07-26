Sumy Regional Military Administration building was damaged as result of drone attack by Russian Federation. PHOTO

Today, 26 July 2025, the enemy attacked Sumy with attack drones.

This was announced on Telegram channel by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, one of the drones hit the city centre - Independence Square. The building of the Sumy Regional Military Administration was damaged.

"This is a targeted attack on a civilian object. And, unfortunately, not the first one. Previously, there were no casualties or injuries. Rescue services are working at the scene, and the area is being inspected. Russia continues to terrorise peaceful cities. But Sumy is holding on. We are working and fighting against all odds," the statement reads.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had attacked Sumy region, and part of Sumy and the district is currently without electricity.