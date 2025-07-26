Ukrainian defence forces liberated the village of Kindrativka in the Sumy region. Russians are making advances in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

This is reported by the monitoring public DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Myrne (Kharkiv region), Kupiansk, Kurdiumivka (Donetsk region), Voskresenka (Donetsk region), and Myroliubivka (Donetsk region)," the report says.

Earlier, it was reported that the soldiers of the 225th separate assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Kindrativka of the Khotyn community in the Sumy region. During the liberation, Ukrainian defenders killed a Russian commander.

