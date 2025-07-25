Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Kindrativka in Sumy region; enemy suffers heavy losses – DeepState

Soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated the settlement of Kindrativka in the Khotin community of the Sumy region. During the liberation, Ukrainian defenders eliminated the commander of the Russian troops.

This was reported by DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

The 225th Separate Assault Regiment completed clearing and securing Kindrativka. This is the second village liberated by the unit in Sumy region.

It is noted that during the operation, Ukrainian units inflicted significant losses on the enemy. Among those eliminated were a battalion of the 40th Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment, a battalion of the 155th Separate Marine Brigade, a battalion of the 30th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, and their battalion commander.

See more: Russians attacked administrative building in Sumy. Fire broke out. PHOTOS

Project analysts added that Russian infantry had been encircled for some time.

"First and foremost, this success was made possible by the unique tactics and approaches employed by the 225th Separate Assault Regiment. Once again, the unit has demonstrated that we have those capable of conducting effective offensive operations," DeepState added.

Recall that on June 22, DeepState reported that Ukrainian Defense Forces had liberated Andriivka in Sumy region for the second time.

Read more: Ruscists strike at critical infrastructure in Sumy region: power outage in Sumy district