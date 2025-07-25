ENG
Strike on Sumy
Russians attacked administrative building in Sumy. Fire broke out. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked Sumy, causing a fire.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

The administrative building was also damaged.

Rescuers promptly eliminated all the fires.

Read more: Law enforcers find body of missing 17-year-old girl with signs of violent death in Sumy region

Russia attacked Sumy on 25 July. What is known about the consequences
