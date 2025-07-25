1 241 0
Russians attacked administrative building in Sumy. Fire broke out. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked Sumy, causing a fire.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
The administrative building was also damaged.
Rescuers promptly eliminated all the fires.
