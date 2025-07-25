Law enforcers find body of missing 17-year-old girl with signs of violent death in Sumy region

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the death of a 17-year-old girl in Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that the police were approached by the girl's parents, who did not return home the night before after a walk.

During search operations in the village of Mykolaivka, Sumy district, today, 24 July 2025, at about 1:00 p.m., law enforcement officers found the corpse of the missing girl with signs of violent death and injuries characteristic of rape in a forest belt.

"The Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations was registered on the fact of premeditated murder combined with rape or sexual violence (Article 115(2)(10) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Investigation Department of the Main Department of the National Police in Sumy region. The head of the group of prosecutors is the head of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office," the statement said.