14-year-old teenager killed unknown woman with knife in Dnipro, - prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

A preventive measure was imposed on a 14-year-old boy suspected of murdering a woman in Dnipro.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

He was taken into custody without the right to be released on bail.

"On the morning of 23 July 2025, the suspect attacked an unfamiliar woman near an ATM in the city of Dnipro and stabbed her at least five times in the neck and torso. The victim died on the spot from her injuries," the statement said.

The young man was later detained and the knife was seized from him and sent for examination.

"The purpose of the murder was not to take possession of the victim's property," the prosecutor's office added.

Teenager kills unknown woman in Dnipro He was detained
Dnipro (653) teenagers (57) murder (668) Dnipropetrovska region (1596) Dniprovskyy district (97)
