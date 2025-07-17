Cadet shot dead two military instructors in Chernihiv region. He was detained - police

A suspect in the murder of two instructors has been detained in the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday, the police received information that a cadet had fired shots from an automatic weapon at military instructors on the territory of the training center during the shooting. Two soldiers were killed as a result of their injuries," the statement said.

Later, law enforcement officers detained the cadet.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

