Cadet shot dead two military instructors in Chernihiv region. He was detained - police

A suspect in the murder of two instructors has been detained in the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday, the police received information that a cadet had fired shots from an automatic weapon at military instructors on the territory of the training center during the shooting. Two soldiers were killed as a result of their injuries," the statement said.

Later, law enforcement officers detained the cadet.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

murder (667) cadets (13) Chernihivska region (194)
