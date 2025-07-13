ENG
Murdered SSU colonel Voronich was laid to rest in Lviv. PHOTO

On 12 July 2025, Ivan Voronich, a colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine, a native of Uzhhorod, who was shot dead by Russian agents in Kyiv, was laid to rest in Lviv.

The funeral ceremony took place in the Garrison Church of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul, Censor.NET reports, citing the local Tribune.

Ivan Voronich

As noted, the defender was buried at the Lychakiv Cemetery, on the field of honorary burials of the newest Heroes.

Voronich is survived by his daughter, mother and sister.

Earlier, the SSU reported the elimination of the killers who killed SSU Colonel Voronich in Kyiv.

As a reminder, on 10 July, a shooting took place in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

Read more: Number of victims of Russian attack on Lviv has increased to 12, three people are hospitalized

Former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky said that the murdered man was SSU Colonel Ivan Voronich. According to him, the man was killed with five shots at point-blank range as he was leaving his apartment.

The SSU did not officially confirm the name of the deceased. They only stated that an intelligence officer was killed in the shooting.

Criminal proceedings were opened over the murder under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border or a military serviceman).

