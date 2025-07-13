Killers who murdered Security Service colonel Voronych in Kyiv have been eliminated - SSU. VIDEO

During a special operation, the Security Service of Ukraine eliminated Russian intelligence agents who, on the instructions of the Russian Federal Security Service, had murdered a colonel of the SSU in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

As noted, the special operation to find the killers of the Ukrainian defender was personally led by the head of the SSU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk.

"An agent and combat group of the Russian Federal Security Service was sent to Ukraine in advance and three days ago committed the murder of an SSU officer, our brother Colonel Ivan Voronych. As a result of covert search and active counter-intelligence measures, the enemy's lair was discovered. During the arrest, they began to resist, there was a firefight, so the villains were eliminated. I would like to remind you that the only prospect of the enemy on the territory of Ukraine is death!" Maliuk said.

In addition, the head of the Ukrainian special service thanked the staff of the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine for their professionalism and support.

He stressed that effective counteraction to Russian special services is a key area of activity for the Security Service. In particular, the SSU acts proactively and prevents 85% of crimes that the enemy tries to commit on the territory of our country.

Who committed the crime?

According to the investigation, the murder of the Ukrainian defender was carried out by two people - a man and a woman. Their supervisor ordered them to follow the SSU officer to establish his daily schedule and routes. Subsequently, the Ruscist gave the killers the coordinates of a cache where a pistol with a silencer was located.

After killing the Security Service colonel, the killers tried to "lay low". However, the SSU and the National Police established their whereabouts in the Kyiv region. This morning, a special operation was conducted, during which members of the Russian Federation's agent-combat group began to resist, so they were eliminated," the statement said.

As a reminder, on 10 July, a shooting took place in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

Former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky said that the victim was SSU Colonel Ivan Voronych. According to him, the man was killed with five shots at point-blank range as he was leaving his apartment.

The SSU did not officially confirm the name of the deceased. They only stated that an intelligence officer was killed in the shooting.

Criminal proceedings were opened over the murder under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or a military serviceman).