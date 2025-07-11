Killed SSU Colonel Voronych linked to Motorola’s elimination and Ukrainian offensive in Kursk region – NYT

Colonel Ivan Voronych of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), who was killed in Kyiv on July 10, headed a unit that advanced into Russia’s Kursk region in 2024. He also participated in the operation to eliminate the terrorist Arsenii Pavlov (Motorola).

Voronych was an officer of the Special Operations Center "Alpha" and served in the SSU for decades.

He began his service in the mid-1990s and later commanded the "Fifth Directorate" — a special operations unit that received technical support from the CIA and was responsible for killing one of the commanders of militants from the unrecognized "Donetsk People’s Republic," Arsenii Pavlov, known by the callsign "Motorola."

After the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Voronych was part of an elite unit responsible for operations in the "gray zone" of the front.

According to The New York Times, this unit played a key role in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ offensive into Russia’s Kursk region in the summer of 2024.

The SSU confirmed the killing of their officer and stated that they are investigating the circumstances but have not disclosed details. Officials have so far not suggested Moscow’s involvement in Voronych’s death, The New York Times reports.

Former SSU head Ivan Bakanov, who personally knew Colonel Voronych, stated that he was highly active in countering Russian aggression since 2014.

"If the motive is a domestic killing — that’s one thing. But this could be a public execution carried out by the Russians, which is a completely different matter that will require a comprehensive and immediate response from the SSU," he said.

Recall that on July 10, a shooting occurred in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

Former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky stated that the victim was SSU Colonel Ivan Voronych. According to him, the man was killed with five close-range shots as he was leaving his residence.

The SSU has not officially confirmed the victim’s name. They only stated that a special service officer was killed during the shooting.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer, member of a public formation for the protection of public order and state border, or servicemember).