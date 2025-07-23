Ruscists strike at critical infrastructure in Sumy region: power outage in Sumy district
On the night of Wednesday, 23 July 2025, the enemy continued attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Sumy region.
This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, as a result of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, some consumers in the Sumy district were cut off from electricity.
"Medical institutions and other important facilities have been switched to backup power. Restoration works are ongoing, but it may take some time to restore power supply. We are doing everything possible to speed up the process," said the head of the region.
