Over 30 people injured and one killed in Sumy region due to enemy shelling over three days – RMA

Over the past three days in the Sumy region, 32 people have been hospitalized or sought medical assistance on their own. Unfortunately, today an elderly woman died from her injuries.

According to Censor.NET, Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of recent attacks on Sumy’s civilian infrastructure and the measures being taken to address them during the "United News" telemarathon.

Consequences of attacks on Sumy over three days:

On Sunday, the enemy attacked Sumy with drones — five people sought medical care.

On Monday, 11 were wounded in the Putyvl community as a result of UAV strikes.

That same evening, the regional center was attacked with guided aerial bombs — six more people were injured.

Today, during a massive strike on the Sumy community by enemy UAVs — seven wounded.

In the Seredyna-Buda community, two wounded from a UAV strike.

In the Mykolaivka rural community, one wounded due to a guided aerial bomb strike.

"Russia once again proves that its targets are civilian infrastructure and peaceful residents," Hryhorov emphasized.

All victims are receiving necessary assistance. Efforts to clear the aftermath of the attacks continue, with every possible measure taken to strengthen security in the region.

