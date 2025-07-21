Russians attack Sumy region with drones, 4 injured including 5-year-old boy

On the evening of July 21, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Putyvl community of Sumy region with drones.

This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the regional military administration, according to Censor.NET.

Preliminary information indicates at least four people were injured, including a 5-year-old boy.

They received necessary medical care without hospitalization.

A fire broke out at the impact site. Emergency response efforts are ongoing.

