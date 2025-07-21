ENG
News UAVs attack on the Sumy region
Number of casualties rises after yesterday’s UAV attack on Sumy

The number of casualties from yesterday’s UAV attack on Sumy has increased.

This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Another victim, a 75-year-old woman, sought medical help and is receiving outpatient treatment.

"In total, five people were injured in the Sumy community as a result of enemy strikes on July 20, including a 7-year-old child. All received the necessary medical care," he said.

Recall that on July 20, Russians attacked Sumy with a drone, injuring a woman.

drone (1848) Sumska region (1357) Sumy (291) Sumskyy district (220) war in Ukraine (3314)
