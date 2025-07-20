633 1
Russians attack Sumy with drone again: woman is injured
Russian occupiers attacked Sumy with a drone for the second time on Sunday, July 20. A woman was injured.
This was reported in a telegram by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.
"Around 15:00, another enemy UAV attacked the Sumy community. A 43-year-old woman was wounded when it was shot down in the Kovpakivka district of the city," the statement said.
The injured woman was taken to a hospital and provided with medical care. There is no threat to her life, she is being treated on an outpatient basis.
As a reminder, a 7-year-old boy and his mother were injured in an enemy drone attack on July 20 in Sumy, and some houses lost power.
