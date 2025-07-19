ENG
Consequences of massive attack on Odesa. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A person was killed and a fire broke out on the 6th to 9th floors of a residential building as a result of a massive Russian drone attack on Odesa.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The fire was extinguished by rescuers, together with volunteers. Five people were rescued from the burning apartments, unfortunately, one rescued woman died.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police were working at the scene. Pets were evacuated from the damaged apartments.

See more: Russian forces launched massive attack on Odesa with strike drones: one person was killed and three others were injured. PHOTOS (updated)

Attack on Odesa on 19 July
