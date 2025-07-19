Russian forces launched massive attack on Odesa with strike drones: one person was killed and three others were injured. PHOTOS (updated)

On the night of Saturday, 19 July, Odesa came under a massive attack by Russian attack UAVs. Civilian infrastructure was damaged.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy massively attacked Odesa with attack drones. Despite the active work of our air defence forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure. In particular, apartment buildings," the official wrote.

All services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

Later, the mayor of the city, Hennadiy Trukhanov, said that Odesa was attacked by enemy attack drones - more than 20 UAVs entered the city from different directions.

"The attack damaged civilian infrastructure. A residential high-rise building is on fire, rescuers are rescuing people from a fire trap. Information about the victims is being clarified," the official wrote.

Update.

Later, Trukhanov said that one person was killed as a result of an enemy drone attack.

"The death of one person has been confirmed. Information about the victims is being clarified. All emergency services are working in an enhanced mode. The information is being updated," the mayor wrote.

At 02:09, the head of the RMA Kiper said that the liquidation of the consequences of a massive enemy attack was underway.

"Preliminarily, we know about one dead person and at least three injured. All relevant services are working at the scene," he wrote.

Earlier, it was reported that on the night of Saturday, 19 July, explosions were heard in the city of Odesa amid an attack by Russian drones.

