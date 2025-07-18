Occupiers launched drones on Ukrainian territory – Air Forces (updated)
On the evening of July 18, Russian occupiers launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.
This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Forces, according to Censor.NET.
Sumy and Chernihiv regions — threat of enemy strike UAVs reported at 7:39 PM.
Enemy strike drones were detected in northern Sumy region and northeastern Chernihiv region, heading southwest/south, as reported at 7:41 PM.
Update
At 8:17 PM, the Air Forces reported:
-
Enemy UAVs detected in northern and western Sumy region, heading southwest/south;
-
Enemy UAVs detected in Chernihiv region, heading towards Kyiv region.
Attention! City of Chernihiv! Enemy UAVs approaching from the northeast, reported at 8:22 PM.
Update
At 8:47 PM, the Air Forces reported:
-
UAVs in northern and western Sumy region, heading southwest/south;
-
UAVs in Chernihiv region, heading southwest;
-
UAVs in northern Poltava region, heading southwest.
Mykolaiv and Kherson regions — threat of enemy strike UAVs reported at 9:03 PM.
