In morning, enemy attacking Ukraine with "shaheds": launches from different directions recorded (updated)

On the morning of 18 July, Russian invaders launched attack drones at Ukraine. According to monitoring channels, the launches were recorded in Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the AFU.

Movement of attack drones

A group of enemy UAVs in the west of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north.

New groups of enemy strike UAVs in the north-east of Chernihiv region, heading south-west.

Enemy UAVs, probably reconnaissance drones, are spotted in the north of Kherson, Kharkiv and eastern Dnipropetrovsk regions. Means to shoot them down are being deployed.

Update on the movement of enemy UAVs

9:59 a.m. - New groups of attack UAVs across Sumy region in the direction of Chernihiv.

10:04 a.m. - UAVs passing over Mena, Kulykivka in the direction of Chernihiv.

10:26 a.m. - Chernihiv region: UAV over Olyshivka in south-western direction.

10:47 a.m. - UAVs from Chernihiv region keep flying in the direction of Kyiv region.

10:55 a.m. - Kharkiv region: threat of enemy using attack UAVs.

11:07 a.m. - Poltava region - threat of enemy using attack UAVs.

11:40 a.m. - Hostile UAVs in the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region and in Dnipropetrovsk region (near Pavlohrad). Means are being deployed to shoot them down.

11:43 a.m. - On the border of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions - an enemy reconnaissance UAV, which may be a gunner of enemy weapons. If the alarm is raised, take cover. Means to shoot down the UAV are being deployed.

