Russia launched 35 UAVs over Ukraine. 17 targets neutralized, 18 hits. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of July 18, the Russian occupiers launched 35 UAVs of various types into Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

The launches were recorded from the directions of Millerovo and Prymorsko-Akhtarsk.

29 of them were "Shaheds".

The main area of attack was the frontline areas in the east of the country.

"As of 08.30 a.m., air defense shot down 11 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north and east of the country. In addition, 6 imitator drones were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.



18 UAVs were hit in 5 locations, and downed (wreckage) in 2 locations," the statement said.

