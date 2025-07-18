ENG
At night, Russians attacked Sloviansk with "Shahed" drones: hits on "Nova Poshta". VIDEO

On the night of 18 July, Russian invaders attacked Sloviansk, Donetsk region, with four "shaheds".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sloviansk CMA Vadym Liakh.

"Four units. They hit Poshtova Street, on the territory of the 'Nova Poshta' enterprise," he said in a statement.

The shelling damaged nearby private houses. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

