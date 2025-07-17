ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
287 0

Ruscists struck at Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: two dead, one wounded. PHOTOS

On the morning of 17 July, Russian invaders launched a massive artillery attack on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, killing and wounding people.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kostiantynivka CMA, Serhii Horbunov.

The attack resulted in six hits to the city's residential infrastructure, killing two civilians.

The victims were fatally wounded in their own homes. Another civilian was wounded and was promptly taken to a hospital in Kostiantynivka.

Civilian infrastructure sustained significant damage: the facades of more than 30 private houses were destroyed or damaged.

Shelling of Kostiantynivka
Shelling of Kostiantynivka
Shelling of Kostiantynivka
Shelling of Kostiantynivka
Shelling of Kostiantynivka

