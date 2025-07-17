At night, enemy struck 7 times in Kramatorsk, 7 people wounded (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 17 July, Russian invaders attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk region. Seven enemy strikes were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kramatorsk CMA, Oleksandr Honcharenko.

The private sector, high-rise buildings and civilian infrastructure came under enemy fire.

"According to preliminary information, 1 person was injured. We are establishing the final consequences of the night shelling," said Honcharenko.

Later, Honcharenko said that the enemy struck at night with KABs and Shaheds. In addition to "Shaheds" and "Gerans", the Russians hit the city with "KUB-2".

"On the night of 16-17 July, the Kramatorsk city territorial community was subjected to a series of attacks by KABs and Shaheds, and early in the morning, Russians struck near the market using a "KUB-2" UAV.

As of 11:00 a.m., it is known that 7 people were injured as a result of Russian terror. Everyone is being provided with qualified medical care," the statement said.

Honcharenko noted that there is significant destruction of residential buildings, damage to infrastructure, etc.

