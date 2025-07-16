Access to Kramatorsk-Dobropillia highway closed for civilian transport - RMA

Due to the constant shelling of the Kramatorsk-Dobropillia highway, it was decided to temporarily close it to civilian traffic.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, since the beginning of the month, Russians have fired 21 times at the Kramatorsk-Dobropillia highway, killing 3 people and injuring 10.



"That is why yesterday we decided to temporarily ban access to the road for civilian vehicles," he said in a statement.

He also said that half of the road is now protected by anti-drone nets. Our defenders are working to close this road completely, as well as other important roads in the region.

