News Shelling of Kramatorsk
Ruscists attacked Kramatorsk: there are victims

Kramatorsk after the shelling

Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Oleksandr Honcharenko on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Kramatorsk was subjected to 2 enemy attacks - the private sector," he said.

According to preliminary information, there are casualties.

The consequences of the Russian strike are currently being established.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had struck four times in Kramatorsk. People were injured in the attack.

Read more: Ruscists launched four strikes on Kramatorsk; casualties reported

