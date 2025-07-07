ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11339 visitors online
News Shelling of Kramatorsk
582 0

Ruscists launched four strikes on Kramatorsk; casualties reported

Kramatorsk shelling on July 7, 2025: What is known

Russian forces carried out four strikes on Kramatorsk.

This was reported by the press service of the City Military Administration, cited by Censor.NET.

Civilian infrastructure was targeted.

The type of weaponry is being determined.

"According to preliminary information, there are casualties," the statement reads.

See more: Russian forces strike Kramatorsk with drones: high-rise buildings and civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

Author: 

Kramatorsk (319) shoot out (13975) Donetska region (4070) Kramatorskyy district (362)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 