Ruscists launched four strikes on Kramatorsk; casualties reported
Russian forces carried out four strikes on Kramatorsk.
This was reported by the press service of the City Military Administration, cited by Censor.NET.
Civilian infrastructure was targeted.
The type of weaponry is being determined.
"According to preliminary information, there are casualties," the statement reads.
