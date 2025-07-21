Censor.NET has launched special project dedicated to production and development of unmanned systems in Ukraine

Drone Industry

Censor.NET has launched a special project dedicated to the domestic drone industry. Its main task is to inform the audience about the current state, trends and innovations in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles, to help develop the UAV industry and to advocate for business in its interaction with the authorities.

Today, while the "first armies of the world" only allow their commanders to purchase and test drones and simulate combat operations using drones, Ukraine is using UAVs in a full-scale war to destroy enemy manpower and expensive equipment, as well as to conduct targeted strikes on strategic targets in the deep rear of the Russian Federation.

In addition, unmanned technologies are being successfully deployed to protect Ukrainian skies from Russian air attacks. Today, another challenge for our country is countering the Shaheds, and it is from the drone industry that the state can now receive the means of defence.

Ukraine's experience in using UAVs is shaping the doctrine of modern warfare, which will be used by leading countries to defend themselves.

UAV technology is a promising branch of the of miltech industry that needs comprehensive support, including information support. That is why Censor.NET aims to create an expert media space around the topic of military drones, as well as to promote Ukrainian manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles.

This will highlight problems in the interaction between manufacturers and the state, as well as accelerate slow processes, in particular through publications and inquiries to the relevant authorities that have a direct impact on the development of the industry.

On the pages of the special project, you will be able to find up-to-date and verified information on UAVs, including news, analytical materials, interviews with manufacturers and expert columns.

The Censor.NET editorial team calls on everyone involved to contribute to the development of the special project, you can send your news, analytical materials, expert columns, as well as talk about the problems faced by UAV manufacturers in Ukraine to [email protected]