Russian strike on Sumy: 60-year-old woman killed, buildings damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of Russian drone strikes on Sumy on the afternoon of July 22, one person was killed.

This was reported by the Regional Military Administration (RMA) and the Sumy City Military Administration (CMA), according to Censor.NET.

"A Russian UAV strike in Sumy claimed the life of a 60-year-old woman. Our sincere condolences to the victim’s family. The enemy struck a social facility at around 3:00 p.m. Damage to buildings and vehicles has been reported," said RMA Head Oleh Hryhorov.

The full extent of the damage is being clarified. Assistance is being provided to the victims.

The number of injured from the second strike on the Sumy community has risen to four.

The RMA warned that the threat of repeated attacks remains.

Sumy after the shelling on 22 July
Sumy after the shelling on 22 July
Sumy after the shelling on 22 July
Sumy after the shelling on 22 July
Sumy after the shelling on 22 July
Sumy after the shelling on 22 July

