Enemy attacked Kovpakivka district of Sumy: school and polyclinic damaged, two people injured (updated)

On the afternoon of 22 July, Russian invaders attacked Kovpakivka district of Sumy with strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.

One of the city's educational institutions came under attack. As a result of the strike, windows were smashed in the institution and in the clinic of the city hospital.

"Preliminary, no one was injured. The consequences of the attacks are being clarified," said Hryhorov.

The threat of repeated attacks remains in the region. The authorities urge everyone to stay in safe places.

According to Mayor Artem Kobzar, two UAV hits were recorded in the city.

"A playground, building windows, a healthcare facility and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged.

Preliminary, there are two victims, they are being taken to hospital," the statement said.

See more: Consequences of enemy strike on Sumy: three people wounded, including one child, high-rise buildings and cars damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS