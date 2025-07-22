Consequences of enemy strike on Sumy: three people wounded, including one child, high-rise buildings and cars damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Late in the evening of 21 July, Russian invaders attacked Sumy with guided aerial bombs. According to preliminary information, three people were wounded, including one child. A total of 12 people sought medical assistance.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine and the SES.

Five apartment buildings, a shopping centre and 18 private cars were damaged as a result of the hit.

All emergency services immediately started working at the scene to help the victims and ensure the safety of local residents.

Watch more: Twelve people were injured in Russian attack in Sumy, - RMA. VIDEO















