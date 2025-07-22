1 251 1
Consequences of enemy strike on Sumy: three people wounded, including one child, high-rise buildings and cars damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Late in the evening of 21 July, Russian invaders attacked Sumy with guided aerial bombs. According to preliminary information, three people were wounded, including one child. A total of 12 people sought medical assistance.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine and the SES.
Five apartment buildings, a shopping centre and 18 private cars were damaged as a result of the hit.
All emergency services immediately started working at the scene to help the victims and ensure the safety of local residents.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password