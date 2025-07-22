Twelve people were injured in Russian attack in Sumy, - RMA. VIDEO

As a result of a Russian strike on a residential area of Sumy, 5 multi-storey buildings, a shopping centre and 18 cars were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Hryhorov.

Two residents of one of the most damaged buildings were taken to a medical facility. A 60-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man are being examined and provided with medical care.

"Many residents of the residential area are in a state of shock after the enemy attack. Preliminarily, 12 people sought medical assistance. Doctors, psychologists, emergency services are working at the site of the hit - the victims are being provided with all the necessary assistance," the statement said.

