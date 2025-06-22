Defence forces have liberated Andriivka in Sumy region. Enemy is advancing in Donetsk region, - DeepState (updated). MAP

Defence forces liberated Andriivka in the Sumy region. Russians advanced near two settlements in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces liberated Andriivka (Sumy region). The enemy advanced near Pryvilne (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region) and in Shevchenko (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

The project analysts note that the 225th Separate Assault Regiment took the village of Andriivka after prolonged fighting and clearing operations. These actions succeeded, firstly, in diverting forces from other villages, as the enemy had bitten into Andriivka. Secondly, to stop further advancement to the important settlements of Khotin and Pysarivka.

"The 225th SAR remains one of the few units capable of carrying out successful offensive actions. At the same time, those who understand the realities know that the losses of the 225th are much lower.

The 110th Mechanized Brigade's BTG was brought to the village for reinforcement, as the brigade recently wrote about," the project notes.





