At one time, our Kursk operation drew back almost 63,000 Russian troops, and together with the DPRK troops, about 70,000.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this at a meeting with journalists on Saturday, Censor.NET reports.

"This allowed us to relieve the enemy's pressure on the main directions and allowed us to regroup our troops. And the enemy's capture of Pokrovsk, announced in September 2024, has not yet taken place, in part because of our Kursk operation," Syrskyi said.

According to him, in April 2025, Russian units - about 60,000 people (including two air assault divisions, air assault brigades, and marine brigades) - were tasked with moving to new areas of combat and replenishing the Russian army's offensive groups in the Pokrovske, Toretske, Lyman, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions, thereby increasing the pace of the enemy offensive.

"However, our active actions in the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation disrupted these plans. As a result, these units were not redeployed to other areas. One of the brigades that was already moving to the Pokrovske direction was returned to the Kursk direction," he explained.

Syrsky also noted that about 10,000 Russian soldiers are currently engaged in combat operations in the Glushkovsky district, on Russian territory.

In view of this situation, the Russian command changed the tasks for the grouping of about 50,000 people. Two airborne divisions, four more main brigades of the Russian Armed Forces, the 177th Marine Regiment of the Caspian Flotilla, and some other units are still concentrated in the North Slobozhansky direction. The enemy is conducting offensive actions there, which have been stopped at the line between Kindrativka, Andriivka, Yablunivka, Yunakivka, and then this line goes to the state border and partially crosses into the territory of the Russian Federation. The situation there has been stabilised. During this time, we have recaptured and regained control of Andriivka, and in Yunakivka we have advanced 200 to 700 metres in a week," noted Syrskyi.

"You know that our group is led by Brigadier General Oleh Apostol, who was appointed commander of the Air Assault Troops. He is managing quite well. We control about 90 square kilometres of the territory of the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, and these are our preemptive actions in response to a possible enemy offensive," he summed up.