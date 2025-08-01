Russians attack Sumy border area: woman hospitalized

This morning, Russian forces shelled the village of the Esman community in the Sumy region with artillery, injuring a woman.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET notes.

The village is located in close proximity to the Russian border.

As a result of the shelling, a 66-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized. Medical personnel are providing necessary care. Her condition is reported as moderate.

"I urge residents of border settlements, where mandatory evacuation orders are in effect, not to delay and to leave. Russia is deliberately and deliberately targeting peaceful civilians. By staying in a constant danger zone, you risk your lives every day," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.