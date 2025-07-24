One person killed in Russian UAV attack in Sumy region – RMA

One person was killed as a result of a Russian strike on the Znob-Novhorodske community in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA).

A 43-year-old woman died after an enemy strike UAV hit one of the settlements. Later, during artillery shelling, a 60-year-old resident of the village was wounded.

The woman is being transported to the hospital and is receiving medical care.

